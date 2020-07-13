Amy L. (Gardner) Drook, age 52 of Marion passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis from a sudden illness.
Amy was born January 30, 1968 in Muncie, Indiana to the late Jerry Gardner and Linda (Morgan) Gardner. Her mother survives. She married John A. Drook on March 17, 1995, and he preceded her in death on January 25, 2019.
Amy graduated from Wes-Del High School in 1986 and then earned her Bachelor’s degree from Indiana Wesleyan University. She was the Director of Radiology at Marion General Hospital for 30 years. She loved her golden retrievers, Nellie and Jake; and crafting especially cross-stitching. Amy was a very detail-oriented person to the point of being a perfectionist.
Amy loved people enough that she chose to give the gift of sight to others after her death.
She is survived by her mother, Linda Gardner of Muncie; step-sons, Tim (Ellen) Drook of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Brian Drook of Marion; a brother, Monty Gardner of Muncie; grandchildren, Cosette Drook and Cara Drook; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.
Friends and family may call from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana. Visitation will also take place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in the funeral home. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jason Sanders officiating.
Burial will take place in Grant Memorial Park Cemetery, Marion, Indiana immediately following funeral services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 6500 Technology Drive Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana 46278; or to the Marion-Grant County Humane Society, 505 S. Miller Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46953.
Online condolences may be shared at www.ravenchoate.com
