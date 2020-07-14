Amy Jo Poling, 50, of Fairmount, was granted her angel wings at 12:52 pm on Sunday, July 12, 2020, in her home after a brief and unexpected battle with cancer. She was born in Marion on April 28, 1970, to George and Dixie Atkins. On July 14, 2018, she married Timothy Jay Poling, and he survives.
Amy was a 1988 Graduate of Mississinewa High School. She worked as a bank teller with Grant County State Bank in Marion and also had worked at Marsh Supermarket-south. Amy enjoyed gardening, especially tending to her flowers. She liked to be outside and relax in her pool. She loved animals, and owned many dogs and cats over the years. She enjoyed sitting in her sunroom and watching her favorite shows on TV. Amy loved going on motorcycle rides with her husband and spending time with her friends. More than anything, Amy cherished her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her father, George D. (Vicki) Atkins of Marion; mother, Dixie Lynn (Jeff) Peery of Gas City; loving husband, Timothy Jay Poling of Fairmount; son, Cody (Natasha Middleton) Jacks of Fairmount, daughter, Catelynn Nicole (Jordan Hatfield) Jacks of Fairmount; daughter, Shnowa (Robbie) McElwain of Muncie; daughter, Kayla (Lorn Justice) Poling of Gas City; son, Zack Poling of Muncie; son, Chas (Kendall Atkins) Evans of Fairmount; granddaughters, Aubrie, Cherish, Alayna, Toullie, NaLasia and KayAna; grandsons, Finnegan and Javon; brothers, Caleb (Courtney) Atkins, Shea (Kelsey) Atkins; sisters, Nicole (Levi Shrader) Peery and Jill (Kevin) Peery-Shearer; grandfather, William "Bill" Atkins; grandmother, Darline Rish; her close friends, Tana Roby, Shelly (Tom) Skeens, Melissa Hunter, Stephanie Lockwood, Sara and Keith Koon, and JoElle Frazier, plus several extended family members and friends, as well as her beloved dogs, Dodger and Chloe Jo.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Betty Ann Atkins and Donald Rish, stepmother, Resa Atkins and grandson, KaMaree Lee Poling.
There will be a celebration of life at 4:00 pm on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Poling Residence, 6731 E. 1125 S., Fairmount, IN 46928. The family is encouraging friends to come to the home and share memories of Amy.
Arrangements entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, Gas City, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
