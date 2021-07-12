Amy A. Ghimire, 53, of Celina, OH, passed away at 12:45PM on Friday, July 9, 2021 at her residence in Celina. She was born on Friday, Oct. 13, 1967, in Hammond, IN. Amy was a graduate of Jay County High School and was a member of the High Street United Methodist Church.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
