Amrita Jeanette “Jeanie” Thompson, 94, of Ringos Mill, KY, widow of Clark McGregor Thompson, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her children: Henrietta T. Story (husband David, deceased), Van Buren, IN; Gregory Bruce Thompson (wife Lisa), Marion, IN; Rita “Tweety” Dials (husband Randall), Ewing, KY; William Allan Thompson (wife Carol), Ringos Mill, KY; Mary Frances Turner (husband Ty), Alexandria, IN; Barry Dale Thompson (wife Martha), Ringos Mill, KY; 12 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and three siblings.
