Amenda "Kay" Winningham, 80, went to serve the Lord on October 27, 2020. She was born in Altus, Oklahoma on leap year, February 29, 1940, to the late Russell and Ruby (Witt) Wolfe. Kay married the late Bill Goodman in Altus in 1958, where they later moved to Marion, Indiana with their three children. Upon moving to Marion, Kay was employed by RCA for 24 years and that is where she met the second love of her life, Tom Winningham.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Ruby (Witt) Wolfe; daughter, Teresa Hammons of Atlus, OK; two sisters, Pam Cox of Olustee, OK; and Judy Sherman of Atlus, OK; three brothers, Homer, Jerrel, and Clifford Wolfe, all of Altus, OK.
