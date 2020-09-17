Amber L. Jones, 34, Muncie, passed away in her home at 10:00 am on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Friday, May 23, 1986, to Robert and Lora (Belcher) Jones.
She graduated from Mississinewa High School in 2004. She then attended Indiana Business College and Ivy Tech Community College. Amber was a loving mother. She loved her daughter more than anything in the world. She enjoyed architecture and spending time with her daughter.
Survivors include her daughter, Audrie Vanhooiser; sisters, Sarah Rose of Marion and Tera Keller of Fairmount; aunts, Georgia Street, Sarah Allen, Linda Savage, Kathy Devine, Lisa Callahan-Moon, and Donna Belcher; uncles, Jesse Belcher and Bruce Jones; and grandmother, Donna Thomas.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lora Jones; father, Robert Lynn Jones; sister, Grace Jones; and two uncles.
A graveside service will take place at Park Cemetery in Fairmount, Indiana on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Mental Health America of Delaware County 2517 W. 8th St., Muncie, IN 47302.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
