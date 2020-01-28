Amanda Jo Booher, 40, of Montpelier, Indiana, passed away at 4:29 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at her residence. She was born on Saturday, April 28, 1979, in Grant County, Indiana.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 from 1 – 3 p.m.
Celebrate Amanda’s life 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 with Mike Nally officiating. Interment following in the McFarren Cemetery in Wells County.
Arrangements by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
