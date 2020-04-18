Alwilda Jean “Willie” Hoos, 89, of Peru, IN passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was born on Dec. 6, 1930 in Marion, IN, the daughter of Joseph C. and Montie Snyder Hussong. Willie attended school in Lincolnville, IN and she married Wilfred Hoos in Lincolnville on May 1, 1953 and he preceded her in death on Sept. 29, 2003.
“Aunt Sis” as she was affectionately known, loved gardening, planting flowers and sewing. She and her husband owned and operated Hoos Cleaning Service until their retirement in 1986.
Alwilda is survived by her nephews; Ken (Belinda) Hussong of Marion, IN, Gary (Connie) Hussong of Jonesborough, IN, Brian (Karen) Hussong of Marion, Ronnie (Susan) Poland Sr. of Peru, Thomas Poland of Peru, sister-in-law, Betty Hussong of Marion and two special companions, her dog Maggie and her cat Miss Kitty.
Willie was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother, Charles Hussong.
The family of Alwilda has requested that in lieu of sending flowers, plant a flower in her memory in your yard this spring.
A graveside service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 with Ken Hussong officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home, 84 W. Main St., Peru, IN.
Family and friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www. eddyfuneralhomes.com
