Alvey O. Crawford, 80, Marion, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 4, 2020, in his home. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from the railroad on August 21, 1991. He was very handy and loved being creative in building and putting things together. He also loved being outdoors planting his garden.
Alvey was a very loving husband with a kind heart, was very giving, and loved helping people. He loved his family very much and had a special bond with his little dog, Jaci.
He is survived by his wife, Vera; daughters, Debbie Bodkins and Marcia Rice; sons, David (Michelle) Percy and Rick Miller; several grandkids and great-grandkids; and one very special great-grandson, Kasen Didion.
Preceding him in death were his parents and seventeen siblings.
The family will have a private visitation and funeral service to celebrate Alvey’s life. Pastor Stephen Kelch will be officiating with burial taking place at Estates of Serenity.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Heart to Heart Hospice for their care and compassion.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
