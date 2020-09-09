Alverta Ellen "Sis" Plyer, 74, Marion, was surrounded by her loving family when she passed away in her home at 2:40 am on Sunday, September 6, 2020. She had courageously fought a battle with multiple myeloma. Born in Marion on Thursday, May 16, 1946, Alverta was the daughter of George and Delores (Culley) Henderson.
Alverta graduated from Marion High School and was a house mother for eight years at White's Residential & Family Services, retiring in 2010. She was a softball grandma to many, many softball players. She enjoyed playing cards, spending time at Lake Barbee, going to casinos, eating all kinds of desserts, and watching game shows. She especially loved spending time with family and friends, and she always looked forward to the annual family trips to Myrtle Beach.
Survivors include her two daughters, Jolene (Auggie) Meador of Kokomo and Jeania (Chuck) Franks of Marion; two grandsons, Christian Plyer of Marion and Chance (Megan) Meador of Fort Wayne; granddaughter, Brooklyn Meador of Kokomo; two brothers, George "Bud" (Sharon) Henderson of NC and Steve (Ina) Henderson of Marion; two sisters, Gloria Eltzroth of Treaty and Patricia (John) Duncan of Marion; goddaughter, Shari Craig of Van Buren; godson, Jamie (Connie) Plummer of Marion; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, George Henderson, and brother-in-law, Gary "Uncle Monkey" Eltzroth.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
A funeral service to celebrate Alverta's life will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Pastor Bill Sparks will be officiating with burial following at Gardens of Memory in Marion.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Gilead Ministries, 212 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN 46952 or Cancer Care Center of MGH, 330 N. Wabash Ave., Marion, IN 46952.
The family has made a special request that visitors wear Indianapolis Colts attire to the evening visitation and wear Alverta's favorite color of purple to the funeral service.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
