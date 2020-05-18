Althea H. Shelley, 78, passed away in Kalamazoo, Michigan on May 15, 2020. She was born in Cedar Bluff, Tennessee to the late Harvey R. and Mittie Mae (Bright) Baker on August 21, 1941.
Althea spent many years in Ash Flat, Arkansas and moved to Hartford City to be closer to her family. She was a homemaker all of her adult life taking care of her children, family and friends. In her free time Althea enjoyed gambling-especially playing BINGO and scratch off tickets. She also spent time rummaging and going to antique shops. Her children will remember her joy in singing and love that she showed all of them.
Althea is survived by her children, Debbie (Joe) Adams, Matthews; Lloyd (Missy) Breeden, Logansport; Sharon Hillsamer, Laura Hawkins, Monica Runkel, all of Marion; Richard (Kim) Runkel, Plainwell, Michigan; siblings, Louis Baker, Dean Yeo, Kathy Duke, all of Kewanna, Indiana; Lois (Richard) Nelson, Twelve Mile, Indiana; Mary Richards, Miami County; Maxine Hanna, Rusten, Louisiana; 18 grandchildren; 19 and counting great-grandchildren.
She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Herbert Baker, Luther Baker, Harvey R. Baker, Jr., Doss F. Baker; sister, Donnie Young.
A visitation will be held from 11am-1pm, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in the Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Larrison-Martin Chapel, 308 East Marion Street, Converse. The graveside service will be held at 1:30pm on Wednesday in Park Lawn Cemetery, Amboy, Indiana. Strict Covid-19 restrictions set by Governor Holcomb of the State of Indiana will be followed. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilert duncan.com
