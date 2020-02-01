Alta “Marlene” Cunningham, 81, Gas City, passed away at 4:30 am on Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was born in Muncie on Thursday, December 29, 1938, to Charles and Mary (Hyde) Chambers.
Marlene became a nurse in 1978 and worked as a Respiratory Therapist at Marion General Hospital for many years before retiring. She enjoyed going to rummages, shopping at Goodwill, and finding bargains. She also enjoyed spending time and going to dinner with her long-time companion, Elmer Stinger. Marlene loved her coffee and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a beautiful soul and loved by so many.
She is survived by her son, Joseph (Lynn) Garrett of Wabash; sister, Sherry Sanders of Fresno, CA; granddaughters, Jenni (Chad) Lobdell of Marion and Stephanie (Josh) Beckerman of Meade, MD; grandson, Brad (Karen) Garrett of Noblesville; great-grandsons, Damian Cruz of Wabash, Mason Cruz of Wabash, Branden Cruz of Marion, Joseph Garrett of Noblesville, Luke Garrett of Noblesville, and Ryatt Beckerman of Meade, MD; and great-granddaughters, Rayne Armstrong, and Kylee, Lillianna, and Nova Beckerman, all of Meade, MD.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Chambers and Mary McKinney; son, Darrell Garrett; and brothers, Larry and Tom Chambers.
At Marlene’s request, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
