Alma Elaine (Sanders) Brodt, 92, was welcomed, with opened arms, into heaven on January 16, 2021 in Lady Lake, FL. She was born November 3, 1928 in Kokomo, IN to the late Forrest B. and Jennie (Overman) Sanders. She married William Brodt Jr., on September 22, 1950 in Marion, IN.
Alma graduated from Marion High School in 1947. She went on to graduate from Good Samaritan School of Nursing, Kokomo, IN in 1950. She worked at Marion General Hospital until moving to Naples, FL in 1975. She retired from Naples Community Hospital in 1993.
