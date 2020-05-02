Allen L. Ellison, 74, of Montpelier, died April 29, 2020. He was born July 27, 1945, in Montpelier.
Visitation will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier on May 03, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. Due to guidelines established in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing should be observed at all times.
A service will follow at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 4 p.m. Interment will be in the Brookside Memorial Park, Montpelier, IN.
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancy funeralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.