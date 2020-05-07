Alleania Anderson transition this life from earth to glory in her home. Alleania Anderson was born July 10, 1936 to the late union of James and Lee Ellar Smith Ford in Tyronza, AR. She departed this life May 2, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at her home in Marion, IN.
Alleania attended grade school through high school in Tyronza, Arkansas afterward she attended college at Arkansas State located in Jonesboro, AR. Alleania received her teaching degree from Arkansas State College; she taught various grade levels throughout her teaching career.
Alleaina was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Earnest Anderson Jr. in 1963 to this union their first child Earnea was born, a year later Earnest and Alleania relocated to Marion, IN, where she had three more children Lowanda, Earnest and David whom she cherish very much with all her heart. Alleania accepted Christ at an early age as her personal savior; she attended Still Bridge Baptist Church later named Mount Zion Baptist Church located in Jonesboro, Arkansas up under the leadership of Rev. Scales. Alleania joined St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church after relocated to Marion, Indiana she was faithful and dedicated to her church, she sang in the choir and prayed in the gap. Alleania loved reading her bible and praying for others, she was always ready to help others when she could at all times and she loved cooking for her family, she also loved to travel.
Allenania Leaves to cherish her precious memories her daughters, Earnea Anderson of Marion, IN, Lowanda Anderson (Edward) of Atlanta, GA, sons, Earnest Anderson of Marion, IN, David Anderson her children, she has 16 grandchildren and seven living great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Earnest Anderson Jr. Parents James and Lee Ellar Smith Ford, sister’s Sarah Mae Ford, Rittchetta Anderson, Louvenia Lewis, brother James Ford Jr. one grandson, Trey’Quan McClung, great grandson Ja’brel Trey’Quan Parks.
Services will be held at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. Calling will be 9-11 a.m. Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service.
