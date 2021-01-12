Allan Dean Jr., 68, of Marion, Indiana departed this life at 10:00am on January 5, 2021 at his home. Allan was born December 4, 1952 in Marion, IN to the union of Allan Dean Sr. and Elmetria Dean.
After graduating from Marion High School, Allan was drafted into the United States Air Force and was later honorably discharged in 1973. Allan accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized under the late Reverend R.H. Faulkner of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.
