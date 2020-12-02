Alice "Virginia" (Hart) Reese, 94, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. She was born on April 23, 1926, in Howard County, Indiana, to the late Rev. Raymond F. and Iva B. (Lindley) Hart. Virginia graduated from Gas City High School, Class of 1944. She married the love of her life, Paul E. Reese, on May 19, 1945, who preceded her in death. Virginia worked for many years at Marion General Hospital in accounting, and after that, worked for a few years at Marion High School, in the cafeteria. Her children’s friends and the students at the high school always called her, “Mother Reese,” which was endearing to her. She was also an active and devoted member of the Marion First United Methodist Church.
Virginia was a fun, caring, and sweet woman. She always had a twinkle in her eye that alluded to some kind of knowing or some kind of cute mischief. Virginia enjoyed cooking, cheering on her Cubs & IU basketball, and being active in her church. For many years, she took pride in and enjoyed planning her Gas City High School reunions. And more than anything, she loved her grandchildren. She was so proud of her family.
