Alice Ruth (Comer) Heater, 91, of Fairmount, passed away September 14, 2020.
Alice lived most of her life in Grant County. She was born September 6, 1929, in a small Comer farmhouse in Liberty Township. She was the daughter of Murel and Lenna (McClintock) Comer. She was a very proud graduate of Fairmount High School. She married Eldon G. Heater (deceased, April 21, 2020). They were married for 70 years. They had 3 children: Gary Heater, New Paris, and Susan (Jim) Hamilton, Greensburg; both survive. Sara David, Angola, passed in 2019. They had 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Also, surviving are her siblings, David Comer, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Nancy Wood, Fairmount. Alice enjoyed collecting Precious Moment dolls and figurines. She was an avid collector of Beanie Babies. She planned many camping vacations for her family, as well as several Gold Wing motorcycle vacations with her husband.
Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana. Private graveside services will held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Center Christian Church in care of the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.