Alice M. Wyatt, 89, passed away in Wesleyan Health Care and Rehabilitation Center on April 7, 2021. She was born in Anderson to the late Ralph and Anna Amrine, Sr. on April 14, 1931.
Alice came to Marion in the 1960's where she resided until her passing. She was employed by Global Travel and was the bookkeeper for Mac Ace Harware. Alice was a tennis fan and especially liked watching Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer play. In her free time she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
