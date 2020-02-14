Alice M. Green, 93, Sweetser, passed away at 7:47 pm on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Rolling Meadows Health & Rehabilitation Center in LaFontaine. She was born in Bedford on Sunday, August 1, 1926, to Oba Dale Pierce and to Ruby (Rainey) Jones.
On September 7, 1945, Alice married William Green. Her family was number one, and she loved every moment with them. She especially enjoyed traveling to Texas with her husband.
Alice was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In her church, she was an amazing teacher to individuals of all ages and was extremely good with children. She fostered and instilled music into everyone.
Alice had a great love for gardening and flowers. She definitely had a green thumb and could grow anything. She loved puzzles, playing Dominoes and Checkers, and visiting with her close friend, Sally.
Survivors include two daughters, Linda (Dennis) Crook of Marion and Taritha (Michael) Braun of Sheridan; guardian, Laura Chris of Sweetser; five granddaughters, Alicia Crook of Hudson, FL, Carmen Laws of Anderson, Karen Piety of Greenwood, Loretta Braun of Sheridan, and Emily Wolfley of Eagle Mountain, UT; six grandsons, Ethan Crook of Pingree, ID, Caleb Crook of Marion, Seth Crook of Marion, Jeremiah Laws of South Whitley, Joe Braun of Indianapolis, and Jim Braun of Indianapolis; sister, Norma Sue Doty of Louisville, KY; and 27 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, William Green; four brothers, Vaughn Pierce, Lester Pierce, Luther Pierce, and Robert Pierce; two sisters, Katherine Ray and Jane Embach; and great-grandson, Ryan Herring.
Visitation is from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Alice’s life will begin at 12:00 noon with Bishop Andrew Sorensen officiating. Burial will take place at Gardens of Memory.
The family would like to thank the staff of Rolling Meadows and Heart to Heart Hospice, as well as Laura Chris, for their love and care.
For several years, Alice collected donations for the American Heart Association. So it would be appropriate that memorial contributions be directed to American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674. Additionally, contributions may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association, 50 E. 91st St., Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830.
Memories may be shared on line at www.nswcares.com.
