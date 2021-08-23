Alice Louise Stouffer, 92, of rural Wabash, Indiana, died at 5:42 am, Monday, Aug 23, 2021, at her home. She was born on Oct 11, 1928, in Wabash County, Indiana, to Homer and Edith (Flora) Miller.
Alice was a graduate of Urbana High School. She married Robert Henry Stouffer in Wabash on April 25, 1947; he died April 12, 1994. Alice was a homemaker and farmer's wife, and cooked at Linlawn and Southwood Elementary Schools. She was a member of Wabash Friends Church, Builders Sunday School Class, the Cozy Homemakers Home Ec Club and was a leader of a Wabash 4-H Club. She was also a member of the Wabash County Hospital Auxiliary and worked in the gift shop. Alice enjoyed gardening, mowing her lawn, golfing, and entertaining company in her home. She was an excellent cook, and loved her dog "Sugar."
