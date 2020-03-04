Alice L. Schwartz, 92, of Warren, died at 8:56 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2020. She was born on Sept. 06, 1927.
Visitation at Markle United Methodist Church 145 W. Morse St. Markle on Mar. 09 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
A service will follow at Markle United Methodist Church at 11:30 a.m. on Mar. 09, with Chuck Vernon and Steve McPeek officiating. Burial will take place in the Sparks Cemetery in rural Wells County.
Preferred memorials: Markle United Methodist Church or The Forgotten Children 650 N. Main St. PO Box 381 Bluffton Indiana 46714.
