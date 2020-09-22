Alice L. Miller, 97, of Marion, went to be with the Lord at 5:55 am on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Marion on July 12, 1923, to Clifford and Annetta (Kem) Herring. On December 28, 1945, she married Palmer “Pat” L. Miller, and he preceded her in death on February 7, 2012.
Alice was attending Jonesboro Friends Church and was very involved with her churches over the years. She liked being a homemaker and reading the Bible. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and liked seeing her family grow.
Survivors include her daughters, Kim (Gregory) Craig of Walton and Marsha (Rolland) Mahoney of Fairmount; grandsons, First Sergeant USMC (Ret) Ethan (Sara) Mahoney of Jacksonville, NC, Seth (Andrea) Mahoney of Marion, and Dylan Craig of Logansport; granddaughter, Lane (Tommy) Morock of Logansport; great-granddaughters, Makenna Mahoney, Addison Mahoney, and Henley Craig; great-grandsons, Kyson Mahoney, Jonathan Mahoney, Landon Morock, Brandon Morock, Hunter Craig, Benjamin Mahoney, and Jayden Mitchell; brother, Ronald (Bobbie) Herring of Gas City; plus several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In addition to her parents and loving husband, Alice was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda L. Miller; brothers, Paul R. Herring, Clifford J. Herring, and Harold E. Herring; as well as her sisters, Wilma Fischer and Lillian Davis.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Alice’s life will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Rebecca Calderon officiating. Burial will take place at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Marion.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Geier and his staff for their care and compassion.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Cancer Services of Grant County, Tower Suites, 305 S. Norton Ave., Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com
