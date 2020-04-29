Alice I. Bennett, 78, of Marion, passed away at 8:05 pm on Sunday, April 26, 2020. A lifelong resident of Marion, Alice was born on Wednesday, October 1, 1941, to Ima and Garnet (Lane) Michael. On May 20, 1978, she married Jerry Bennett in Gas City, who survives.
Alice was a homemaker and a wonderful wife and mother. She loved to play Bingo and go shopping. When she was able, she liked to plant flowers and work in her garden.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Kevin (Crystal) Burress of Portland, Donald Wade Burress of Portland, and Aaron F. Burress of Dunkirk; daughter, Angela I. (Toby) Barnes of Marion; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and five sisters.
At Alice’s request, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.