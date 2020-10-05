Alice E. Fiely, age 88 of Marion passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Countryside Family-First Senior Living in Anderson, Indiana.
Alice was born on October 16, 1931 in St. Henry, Ohio the daughter of Aloys John “AJ” and Elizabeth (Guggenbiller) Backs. She married John E. Fiely on December 1, 1951, and he preceded her in death on November 12, 2011.
Alice worked in the cafeteria at Marion Community Schools for 28 years and she just loved being around all of the children. She was a very active member of St. Paul Catholic Church and was a member of the Rosary Society, and the Holy Family Rosary Group for 26 years. She also sang in the choir at the church and with the Sweet Adelines. She never knew a stranger and loved people. Alice enjoyed gardening and cooking and loved spending time with her family. She had also volunteered at St. Martin Community Center in Marion and loved her animals.
She is survived by two sons, John “Jack” (Judy) Fiely and Kevin (Terry) Fiely; three daughters, Patricia “Patty” Goble, Karen Lindamood and Susan (Randy) Herring; brothers, Richard Backs, Maurice (Sandy) Backs and Paul (Ruth) Backs; sister-in-law, Jeannie Backs; grandchildren, John (Cindy) Goble, James (Sharon) Goble, Jeremy (Amanda) Goble, John Eric Fiely, Laura Fiely, Andrew (Tori) Lindamood, Kevin Lindamood (Heather Buchanan), Chad (Lauren) Underwood, Joseph Fiely, Jamie (Calvin) Kung, Andrea (Mike) Ferguson, Chad Herring, Tad Herring, Whitney Castor (Jess Trennepohl) and Chelsey (Perry) Porter; 23 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by brothers, Harold, Arthur, Donald and Robert Backs; and sister, Bernice Kaup; in-laws, Gert Backs, Ruth Backs, Lois Backs, and Alfreida Backs; son-in-law, John M. Goble; and great grandson, Zach Goble.
Friends and family may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana. A Rosary Service will be held at 6:30 p.m.
Funeral Mass Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1009 Kem Road, Marion, Indiana with Father Hurley officiating.
Entombment will take place in Gardens of Memory, Marion (Huntington County), Indiana following the funeral mass.
Due to COVID-19 the family requests that those in attendance wear masks and practice social distancing. However, the family respects your decision to attend or not.
Online condolences may be shared at www.raven choate.com
