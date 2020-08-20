Alberta Louise Claflin, 85, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City, IN. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory, Muncie. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 24, 2020 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Covid-19 rules and regulations need to be followed according to the CDC and a mask is required in our facility.
Memorials may be made to Kingsley Full Gospel Church, 4030 South 700 East Dunkirk, IN 47336.
