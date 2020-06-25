Alberta I. Wimmer (87), passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at York Place Assisted Living in Marion.
Alberta was born on October 21, 1932, to the late Harold Ruffing and Jessie Bricker. On May 21, 1950, she married the love of her life, Billy Wimmer, and he preceded her in death on October 19, 2017, after 67 years of marriage.
Alberta enjoyed many crafts, including crocheting and sewing. She was very talented and made Halloween costumes, matching dresses for her girls, and she even would sew clothes for her daughters' Barbies. She was a member of the Farm Club, and enjoyed getting together with her friends from the Deer Creek area. A faithful woman, Alberta was a member of the Bethel Friends Church for over 60 years, where she taught Sunday School and helped with Vacation Bible School.
Alberta is survived by her two daughters, Janelle (Greg) Keith, Marion, and Michelle (John Smith) McNees, Farmland; two granddaughters, Erin (Jeff) Kriehn, Newberg, OR, and Heather (Zack) Laurence, Montpelier; grandson-in-law, Gabe Canady, Greenfield; and six grandchildren, Sam Waters, Emma, Ethan, and Elijah Kriehn, and Eva and Wesson Laurence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy; parents, Harold and Jessie; son-in-law, Jack McNees; granddaughter, Dawn Canady; sister, Pattie Spencer; and brother Darl Ziegler.
Arrangements for Alberta have been entrusted to the College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 4601 South Western Avenue, Marion, where a visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
A funeral service honoring Alberta's life will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Doug Haag officiating.
Burial will follow at Converse Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to either the Alzheimer's Association or to Bethel Friends Church. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of York Place Assisted Living and Heart to Heart Hospice for the amazing care they gave to Alberta.
