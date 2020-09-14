Alberta G. Ferguson, 92, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 in her home, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Bluffton on June 5, 1928, the daughter of the late Russell and Leota (Woods) Land.
Having lived in Upland for most of her life, she graduated from Jefferson Township High School in 1946. She married the love of her life and Sweetheart since 3rd Grade, C. Uvon Ferguson, on September 8, 1950. Together they shared 58 years, before he preceded her in death on May 2, 2009.
Mrs. Ferguson was a member of the Upland Friends Church and was employed in the Loan Department and as a Teller with STAR Financial Bank, Upland, from 1947 – 1955 and again from 1962 – 1990, when she retired after 36 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren; cooking; and entertaining family and friends in her home.
Survivors include two sons: Stuart (Louanne) Ferguson, New Albany; and Stan (Lorna) Ferguson, Zeeland, Michigan; a daughter: Carla (Doug) Stevens, Upland; five grandchildren: Scott (Emily) Ferguson; Kelly (Neal) Galloway; Nathan (Stefania) Ferguson; Neil (Morgan) Ferguson; and Noah (Ashley) Stevens; seven great-grandchildren: Penny, Riley, and Clark Ferguson; Will Galloway; Ellie and Ethan Ferguson; and Jackson Stevens; and special neighbors and friends, Rex and Val Hiatt.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Earline (Oscar) Cook and Sarah (Leroy) Sprowl.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 259 N. Main St., Upland, Indiana, where a visitation will be held from 11 am to 2 pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm, with Rev. Jan Bunch officiating. Burial will be in Jefferson Cemetery, Upland.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jefferson Monroe Helping Hand, 439 W. Berry Ave., Upland, Indiana, 46989 or to The Red Barn, 168 S. Second St., Upland, Indiana, 46989. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.armes huntfuneralhome.com.
