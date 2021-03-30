Albert Mottweiler, 72 of Elwood, died March 26, 2021 in Elwood. He was born Nov. 15, 1948. Albert worked in production at Thompson Consumer Electrics (formerly RCA) in Marion for over 40 years until his retirement in 2003.
Albert’s family includes 2 children, Jennifer Mottweiler (fiance Jack Johnson) and Fred (wife Andrea) Mottweiler; 4 grandchildren; 2 brothers, Larry (wife Jean) Mottweiler and Joe (wife Carolyn) Mottweiler; sister-in-law, Sherry Mottweiler; 2 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephew.
