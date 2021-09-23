Alaya Kai Leanne VanDiver-Stone, six weeks old, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. Alaya was born on Aug. 4, 2021, to Aryan VanDiver-Stone and Dez'Ahrijha Allen in Fort Wayne. In the brief time she was here, she managed to brighten her family's world.
Alaya is survived by her parents, Aryan and Dez'Ahrijha; grandparents, Elizabeth Allen, Dustyn (Stacy Mart) Bowlds, Dana (James) Alvarado, and Codee Stone; great-grandparents, Lori Pettiford and Oscar Green; uncle, Jae'Shon Bowlds; special great-aunt, Cynthia Gummere; Godparents, Aniya Pettiford and Anthony Scott, Jr.; and a host of great aunts and uncles.
