Alana Nicole Vaughn, 16, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Lumber Bridge, North Carolina.
Alana was born on June 30, 2003, in Marion, Indiana, daughter of Travis Vaughn and Lacie (Gunter) Scott. Alana worked as a convenience store clerk. She enjoyed listening to music, playing Zombies on X-Box, playing basketball, doing her nails and hanging with her friends and her grandma. She was very artistic and especially enjoyed drawing.
Alana is survived by her father, Travis (Cindi Divens) Vaughn, Fairmount; mother Lacie (Gunter) Scott, Fairmount; brothers, Owen and Isaac Vaughn, both of Lumber Bridge, NC; sister, Haley McMannis, Fishers; grandmother, Sherry Wade, Fowlerton; great-grandmother, Frances Johnson, Somerset, KY; aunt, Stacy Hatley, and Cousins Stacia Brady, Shaynia Hatley, Avasiah Smith and Bentley Hatley, all of Fowlerton; aunt Bobby Jo Rose, Lumber Bridge, NC; Uncle Johnny; aunt, Bonnie and Donnie Cox, Daleville; cousin, Sammie Rose, Marion; very special friend, Jesse Brown, Fairmount.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main St., Fairmount, Indiana. Burial will be at Park Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 services are private.
Memorial contributions may be made to defray expenses for funeral services.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.