Alan Lawrence Durham, 63, Muncie, passed away at 3:00 am on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home in Muncie. He was born in Palestine, Texas, on Wednesday, October 3, 1956, to Charles and Bertie (Jacobs) Durham. On April 3, 1983, he married Edith Ruthann Bousman.
Alan graduated from Marion High School and worked as a mechanic for 35 years with Raybo Tire and Firestone/ Don Hinds Ford, retiring in 2015. He enjoyed mechanics, cars, wood working projects, racing, football, and movies.
Survivors include his son, Daniel (Denice) Durham of Muncie; sister, Tina Durham of Muncie; 6 nieces, and 1 nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Bertie Durham; wife, Edith Ruthann Durham; and brother, Steve Durham.
The family will receive visitors from 4 PM to 8 PM on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, Gas City, IN.
A Funeral Service to celebrate Alan’s life will be held at 1 PM on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Storey Chapel. Chaplain Don Miller will be officiating with burial following at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to American Cancer Society P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.