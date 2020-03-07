Aimee Jo (Ragan) Leach, 27 of Atlanta died Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020 at her home. She was born on Sept. 10, 1992 in Kokomo to John G. & Barbara A. (Kerby) Ragan. Aimee married Kaleb B. Leach on Sept. 8, 2018 and he survives.
Aimee was an EMT and worked for Seals Ambulance. She was a 2011 graduate of Tipton High School where she played softball and tuba in the band. She loved her dog, Xenia.
Aimee is survived by her husband and parents, grandparents Jean Kerby of Greentown and Carl Ragan of Tipton; two sisters, Trisha Gordon and husband Ben, Eaton, Ohio and Jennifer Mayes and husband Will, Kokomo; mother-in-law Angela Leach; brothers-in-law Kiley Leach and Hunter Leach; one niece, Eden, and her best friend Aubrey Roadruck, Kokomo; aunt Susan Kerby, uncles Bryan Ragan (Susan) and Tim Ragan as well as several cousins.
Aimee was preceded in death by her grandmother, Talue Ragan and her grandfather, Stephen Kerby.
Funeral services for Aimee will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Mar. 9 at the Atlanta Christian Church with Rev. Dr. William Salsbery presiding. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Hamilton County.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home and on Monday from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions in Aimee’s memory may be made to the Hamilton County Humane Society, 1721 Pleasant Street, Noblesville, Indiana, 46060.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.