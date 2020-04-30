Agnes M. Fishbaugh, 91, of Roanoke, IN, and formerly of Bluffton, IN, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Sage Bluff Health & Rehab Center, Fort Wayne, IN.
Agnes was born on March 30, 1929, in Wells County, IN, to Dee and Sarah (Courtney) Curry.
The family will have private services and private burial.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the American Lung Association or Donor’s choice in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN 46750.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.mcelhaney hartfuneralhome.com
