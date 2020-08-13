Adele Shinholt, aged "39 plus shipping and handling" of Van Buren, Indiana died on Monday, August 10, 2020, at her home in Van Buren "the popcorn capital of the world".
A Funeral service will be at 12:00 PM on Saturday at Liberty Baptist Church located at 517 Church St Sweetser, Indiana 46987. Interment will be in Gardens of Memory, Marion, IN.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Liberty Baptist Church, 517 Church St, Sweetser, Indiana.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.