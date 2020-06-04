Adean Combs, 71, of Swayzee, passed away at 7:33 am on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his home in Swayzee. He was born in Red Fox, Kentucky, on September 15, 1948, to Archie and Elizabeth (Fields) Combs. On September 20, 1969, he married Helen Nestleroad and she survives.
Adean worked for 30 years at General Motors in Marion, retiring in 1999. He was a member of the UAW Local 977. Adean enjoyed watching westerns and racing on TV. He was an avid NASCAR fan, and liked to cheer for Chase Elliott. Adean loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and always went to watch them play baseball. Adean will be remembered as a loving man who helped many people throughout his life. He will be missed dearly.
In addition to his loving wife, Helen Combs, survivors include his two daughters, Wendy Kay (Scotty) Shannon of Marion and Kimberley Lynn (Jeremy) Aughinbaugh of Peru; son, Scott (Vineta) Stirrup of Alpharetta, GA; five grandsons, Devon Sheward, Tanner (Megan) Combs, Austin Aughinbaugh, Brandan Aughinbaugh and Asher Stirrup; four granddaughters, Ashley (Nelson) Woods, Savannah (Stan) Abbott, Brittany (Dean) Eudy and Arianna Stirrup; 10 great-grandchildren plus one on the way; brother, Clarence (Pat) Combs of Marion and his "other girls," Muffin and Buttons.
He was preceded in death by his father, Archie Combs; mother, Elizabeth Combs; brother, Nick (Pat) Combs and his dog, Dakota.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Avenue, Marion, IN.
A Funeral Service to celebrate Adean's life will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel with burial following at Gardens of Memory in Marion.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Abundant Life Church, 1025 County Rd E 400 S, Kokomo, IN 46902.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
