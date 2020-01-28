Adam Lee Alan Henderson, 28, Marion, passed away in his home at 6:43 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. A lifelong resident of Marion, Adam was born on Tuesday, July 2, 1991, to Alan Henderson and Debbie (Cunningham) Eriksen, who survive.
Adam worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Wesleyan Healthcare Center in Marion. He liked music and especially spending time with his son and family.
He is also survived by his son, Phoenix Henderson; sisters, Desiree MacDonald of Marion and Amanda Henderson of Swayzee; brother, Wesley Henderson of Swayzee; grandmother, Vonda Henderson of Marion; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to celebrate Adam’s life will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Mier Community Church, 7797 W. Mier Rd., Converse, Indiana.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, Indiana.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
