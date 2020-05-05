Ada Mae Cox, 76, Marion, passed away at her home at 1:03 pm on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. A lifelong resident of Marion, Ada was born in Marion on Sunday, February 13, 1944, to William and Emma (Bloomer) Levi. She married her loving husband, James Cox, and he preceded her in death.
Ada worked in housekeeping for 20 years at Colonial Oaks Health Care Center in Marion. She loved going to rummage sales, and she especially loved her family.
She is survived by her son, Jim (April) Cox of Marion; grandson, James Cox of Marion; great-grandson, Aiden Cox; granddaughter, Shelby Cox; sisters, Jackie Pauley of Marion, Blanch McWhirt of Marion, and Tiny Felver of Gas City; and brother, Johnny Bloomer of Marion.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sons, William Cox and Clarence Cox; and sister, Cookie Smith.
The family will have a private visitation and funeral service to celebrate Ada’s life. Burial will follow at Grant Memorial Park.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
