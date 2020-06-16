Aaron M. Rittenhouse, 26, of Warren, IN, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, IN, after an incident in the Wells County Jail.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at the Warren United Church of Christ, 202 W. 2nd Street, Warren, on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A memorial service to celebrate Aaron’s life will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Troy Drayer officiating
Arrangements are being handled by Glancy - H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
