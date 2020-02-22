INDIANAPOLIS — As opening night of the 82nd-annual IHSAA state wrestling tournament neared its end, Oak Hill wrestling coach Andrew King sat next to Fred Durben in a Bankers Life Fieldhouse hallway attempting to offer some consolation to his inconsolable senior.
Durben saw his season and wrestling career come to an end in the first round of the 220-pound weight class bracket after a hard-fought, yet, close 4-1 defeat to Martinsville senior Micah Dodson.
“I told Fred there’s only one guy that’s totally satisfied with his season and that’s the state champ,” King shared. “He’s showed great leadership. I was talking about when he came in as a freshman and how much he’s matured. He is our leader of our team this year and I lean our program greatly on our seniors.
“He took it in stride and and got right behind the reins and did really great,” King added. “I’m no more proud of anyone than I am of Fred Durben on how he led this team. We had a great team and the underclassmen had a great role model to show in Fred Durben.”
It was apparent from the start that points would be difficult to come by between Durben and Dodson. Dodson scraped out two points in each of the first two periods, then held on throughout the third as Durben tried desperately to rally.
“I should have had that first takedown, which the goal this week was to get that first takedown and then I felt like I could have won any match I got the first takedown in,” Durben said. “But I gave it up, then on bottom I didn’t get anything going.
“One move didn’t work and then I waited to hit that second move,” he added. “You’re not going to be able to score any points up here if that’s how you’re coming out and he got the best of me.”
Though the wrestlers obviously shared the same weight, Dodson had a distinct height advantage which used to help to maintain control of Durben throughout the match.
“On some of those switches I felt like I should have had, his arms were just so long it was hard to get it,” Durben said. “I was in the right position and everything, I didn’t come around behind and I felt like that was because his arms were so long. I still feel like that’s a match I should have won.”
Oak Hill’s two underclass state qualifiers each endured similar frustrations to what Durben faced.
Junior Aidan Hardcastle fell behind 2-0 in the first two minutes and trailed 4-2 entering the third period, but like Durben, couldn’t turn the tide in the final two minutes and dropped a 7-2 decision to Anthony Walker from Greenwood.
“I’m a small 152 and I didn’t cut and he’s a big 152 and it showed,” Hardcastle said. “I couldn’t get on his leg, he just put his leg down.
“I’ve just got to get in the wrestling room and the weight room,” he added.
Sophomore Brody Arthur was the first Golden Eagle to take the mat and faced perhaps the most daunting task of any of the Oak Hill trio in the 132-pound bracket.
Arthur squared off with Crown Point sophomore Jesse Mendez, who was a state champion at 126 last season and is one of the top-ranked wrestlers in the country this season.
Arthur tried to match Mendez’ aggressiveness from the start, but was pinned 50 seconds into the match.
“Really just all good experience, it will help me out for next year,” Arthur said. “Wont have any nerves probably going into next year, I’ll be used to it so hopefully I can get on the podium next year.”
All three of Oak Hill’s wrestlers talked about a different kind of nervousness than they experienced in any of their other tournament experience, which is understandable considering the venue hosted the top 224 wrestlers in the state along with close to 10,000 spectators in attendance.
“I was really nervous before I went out there. It’s state,” Durben said. “I didn’t really feel it until the parade of champions then I was alright until I saw my name up there on that big screen. It’s just something else.”
Arthur added, “It was different than any meet I’ve been to. Completely different atmosphere.”
Arthur finished his season at 38-6. Hardcastle won sectional and semistate championships and ended with a 41-3 record.
Durben won 41-straight matches, a sectional and regional title before dropping two of his final three matches to finish third at semistate and have his season end in the opening round of the state finals.
“I’m a competitor at heart and I think I'm 42-2 now. The only matches I’m thinking about are those two losses,” Durben said. “Specifically that one I just lost. It’s a very bitter taste in my mouth right now.
“I’m never going to wrestle again probably, and one thing I’m going to be perfectly fine with is never feeling this feeling again,” he added.
King shared the disappointment each of his three state qualifiers were experiencing.
“When they’re upset, I’m upset,” King said. “It’s not me wrestling out there, but I just want them to feel success and feel rewards for their hard work.
“Making it here to state is a reward for their hard work, but everybody just wants to win one more match. One more match."
