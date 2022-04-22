GAS CITY — The old adage relating to sports is that “a tie is like kissing you sister.”
Well, there certainly weren’t any kisses being exchanged Thursday night after Oak Hill and Mississinewa played to a 3-3 tie on through nine innings on Rick Atkinson Field before the game was suspended by darkness.
Oak Hill coach Shane Edwards and Ole Miss Mike Scott agreed to talk over the weekend to try and find a day in a very busy schedule to resume and conclude the Central Indiana Conference opener for both teams.
“Each team had some opportunities, we left a lot of guys on base. They left a lot of guys on base. It's just two teams being competitive and refusing to give in,” Edwards said. “Pitching on both sides wasn’t the greatest at times, but they battled themselves out of it, got some great defensive plays behind them.
“Proud of our guys for bouncing back in the seventh with two outs and two strikes and we still got the run across. That’s why we’re still playing whenever this ends.”
Indeed.
The Indians led 3-2 entering the seventh when Evan Pearce was hit by a Kohen Bailey pitch. Pearce advanced to third as Ole Miss recorded the first two outs. But Tyler Rennaker battled through his at-bat before dropping a single into center field just in front of Carson Campbell to give Oak Hill the tying run.
The Indians put runners in scoring position in both the seventh and eighth innings, the Golden Eagles did so in the eighth and ninth, but neither team managed to get a necessary clutch hit.
Then darkness won the day.
“I couldn’t be any more proud of our boys the way that they came to play today,” Scott said. “If we can get that every single game, it’s going to be a pretty special team to watch this year.”
Scott said he Edwards talked about coming back on Friday to finish, but both teams have home doubleheaders Saturday morning and another round of conference games on Tuesday, so for now the conclusion will have to wait.
“The strength of both programs is it’s better if we come back later,” Scott said. “We don’t want one or both programs to be shorthanded. It’s a conference game and a county rivalry. I want our guys to be ready and at full strength and I want to play against full Oak Hill team as well.”
Given the uniqueness of the situation and the depending on the situation the teams are in when the game is resumed, Edwards doesn’t think either team should have a problem getting locked back in for what could be a single inning of play.
“If either one of us have to get our guys up to play against a county opponent, a conference opponent, there’s a problem,” Edwards said. “I think it is tough to mentally get yourself engaged. It could be one inning, it could be nine more.”
One thing is certain, it won’t be long before the two meet again in a game that carries some importance. Mississinewa (3-3) meets Oak Hill (6-2) in a Grant Four semifinal game at 2 p.m. on April 30 at Oak Hill.
Eastbrook 7, Alexandria 5
A four-run fourth inning helped propel the Panthers over the visiting Tigers Thursday evening in the first CIC game for both teams.
Luke Shearer collected three of Eastbrook’s 10 hits, with one of its four doubles, and drove in a run to lead the offense.
Raef Biddle and Conner Boyd had two hits apiece. Biddle also had a double, stole a base, drove in a run and scored twice. Boyd had a stolen base and scored one run.
Jett Engle had a double and two RBI. He also pitched five innings to earn the win. Engle allowed five hits, three walks and one run while striking out nine Tigers.
Madison-Grant 9, Elwood 3
The Argylls won the fourth-straight game to start their CIC title defense Thursday in Fairmount.
M-G collected nine hits, all singles, drew five was and took advantage of three Elwood errors. The Argylls also scored in every inning but the third and plated three runs in the sixth.
Chade Harbert, Gavin Kelich and Teagan Yeagy all had two hits apiece. Yeagy had an RBI and scored twice while Keilich scored three runs. Mason Richards added two RBI and Braden Ross scored two runs.
Max Franklin pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing four hits, two runs, two walks and striking out three to earn the win.
High school softball
Oak Hill 10, Mississinewa 5
Freshman Karsyn Wiley had two doubles, a home run, five RBI and pitched a complete game win for the Golden Eagles Thursday in Gas City. Wiley allowed nine hits and walk while striking out six.
Mia Edwards also had three hits for Oak Hill. She stole a base and scored twice. Nikki Alston and Maxy Pittman and Alivia Shaw had two hits apiece. Pittman had three RBI. Alston stole a base and scored three runs. Shaw had double an RBI and scored a run.
No statistics for Mississinewa have been reported.
Madison-Grant 3, Elwood 2
The Argylls managed only three hits but made it stand up behind an excellent pitching performance from junior Katie Duncan.
Duncan limited the visiting Panthers to only three hits while striking out eight and walking just two to earn the win.
Duncan helped herself at the plate with a two-run single in the second inning after a single by Carley Holliday and double from Elizabeth Lee. Daya Greene drove in Chelsea Bowland with a groundout in the first inning. Bowland reached on an error and went to third on a passed ball.
Alexandria 12, Eastbrook 11 (10 inn.)
The Tigers earned the win in a back and forth affair with a run in the 10th inning Thursday at Eastbrook.
The Panthers jumped out to a 7-1 lead after two innings, but Alex plated six runs in the fourth to go up 9-8. Eastbrook scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to knot the score at 11.
Chloe Poe continued her torrid hitting with a 3-for-6 performance that included a home run, a double and five RBI. Addison Coates and Allison Mullenix each collected four hits, a double included. Mullenix drove in four runs and Coates had one RBI. Kayleigh Gross added three hits, a stolen base and four runs scored. Braelee McNutt and Abbey Cansler had two hits apiece for Eastbrook.
