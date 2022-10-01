Nothing beats the band,

Have you ever played in a marching band?
Surprisingly, my only band experience took place in elementary school. Our country school encouraged students to begin playing instruments in third grade. I started out on Glockenspiel—or “bells,” for everyone who did not speak German.
I enjoyed pronouncing and playing the Glockenspiel, but even with a leather harness, carrying the heavy instrument as we marched a half mile proved a tough assignment for a fifth-grader. Do you wonder why I eventually changed to flute?
Yes, we marched in a few parades. Our just-out-of-college band teacher not only directed us at every eighth-grade ballgame, he took a band of 40-50 kids on a school bus tour of other county grade schools. Can you say, “Ninety-nine Bottles of Beer on the Wall”?
All this, and he’s still alive. Now 80-something, he and I visited, recalling past years that spelled fun for my fellow band members and me and pain for him, an accomplished musician. He still breaks out in a rash at the sight of a school bus.
Mr. C. and I pulled up family photos on our phones, and I proudly related our family’s continuing musical history. Several of our grandkids play instruments. In a few days, I told him, Hubby and I would watch our oldest grandchild march with Ball State’s Pride of Mid-America Marching Band at a Family Day football game.
What I did not know was that during their practice beforehand, the director would invite families to learn their steps.
I had not told my former teacher that after my grade-school Glockenspiel experience, I gladly chose choir over band. High school proved I had made an astute choice. My band-member friends hauled heavy instruments on the school bus. They were required to attend summer band camp, where they roasted in 90-degree heat. I remained in air-conditioned comfort. My voice weighed very little, and no one yelled at me for forgetting my instrument.
Having focused on singing and directing choirs, I thought my marching days were long gone.
Yet on a sunny, Saturday morning, Hubby – who quit clarinet long before he had to march – and I, along with other clueless family members, found ourselves on a football field beside our kids and grandkids.
“Bend your left leg,” the director bellowed into bullhorn. “Raise your instrument with your right hand.”
Hubby followed instructions like a robot. I stepped and raised my pretend instrument. Not a Glockenspiel, thank heaven.
“Like this.” Our granddaughter demonstrated. “No, Grandma, left leg. Right hand.”
I have tried to hide my lifelong left-right handicap – I flunked the Hokey Pokey throughout my elementary career. But now, on this football field, my only granddaughter, her band, and the whole world witnessed my directional failures.
“Five yards equal eight steps!” the director yelled.
A story problem? I was never good at numbers, either.
Fortunately, fellow Hokey-Pokey/math dropouts bumbled and stumbled, too. One collided with the tuba section, but the EMTs said the dad, band members and instruments all would recover in time for the football game.
And what a performance it was.
Grand, rhythmic music swelled from instruments and hearts. Straight, crisp lines of musicians marched forward and backward, circling, squaring and crisscrossing the field together as if every breath was in sync.
They were not math or Hokey Pokey majors. Actually, most of the band members, like our granddaughter, were not music majors, either.
“We love playing and marching and being together,” she said. “Why stop?”
The young musicians have it right. After hours and hours of hard work during high school to achieve that level and that joy, why quit? Why leave the instrument on the top shelf of the closet to see the light of day only when falling on a ticked-off someone searching for his winter hat?
All you talented, hardworking, coordinated instrumentalists, keep on playing and marching and brightening losing football games. All you gifted, obsessive, gutsy band directors, keep bellowing into those bullhorns.
Nothing beats the band,
Except the choir.
