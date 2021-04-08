My husband and I often take hand-in-hand walks around our small town. After 46 springs together, he has grown accustomed to my stopping dead in my tracks —usually when he is talking — and staring elsewhere.
Hubby tolerates my sudden inattention, even the look of longing in my eyes — mainly because I’m ogling tulips.
Tulips are my lost love. Whether wide open, singing to a glorious, sunny sky or pursing lip-petals in a demure pout, tulips are delightful harbingers of spring.
But only in other people’s yards.
First, my tulips never want to get out of bed. They are the permanent teenagers of the flower world, refusing to rise until in the mood. I sacrificed my knees and back to lavish exotic bulb foods on them. Yet they consider themselves generous when they lift a limp leaf or two. Bloom? Way too much trouble. Besides, why should they be bound by my expectations?
Yawning, the bulbs I planted turned over and went back to sleep.
Surely, I thought, they’ll acquire sufficient rest by next spring. So the following April, I waited for them to grow and bloom. And waited. And waited.
“Hey, you!” I yelled. “You’re supposed to be perennials!”
Instead, I stumbled over a “Do Not Disturb” sign erected by the tulip that had drawn the short straw — then turned over and went back to sleep.
One greenhouse I consulted declared tulips will faithfully bloom every spring … if I relocate to the foothills of the Turkish Himalayas. Apparently, these fussy lovelies crave the hot, dry summers and extreme winters of their native habitat. As for Dutch success in persuading them to bloom, those growers have devoted 400 years to discovering ways to imitate the exact humidity, temperatures, and other conditions these finicky flowers demand. They have learned, as Mary Beth Breckenridge in the Chicago Tribune once suggested, to “think like a bulb.”
With all due respect to the Netherlands — and Holland, Michigan — I would rather retain my IQ points, thank you very much.
Only once have my tulips bloomed more than one season. Even then, the contrary red ones, planted to border the pink tulips, insisted on blooming two weeks earlier. They formed a lovely circle … around nothing but dirt.
At least, the tardy pink tulips created a clump of color.
For two days. Then strong winds blew them flat.
Such tribulation would have convinced any other Hoosier gardener to cultivate something easy … like Dendrobium Thailand Black orchids.
But hopelessly in love with optimistic photos on the Internet, I again fertilized, hoed and raked rich, dark soil. On my knees, I planted more bulbs.
However, I was not the only critter in love with tulips.
The next morning, ignoring my aches and pains, I looked out a window at my perfect, freshly planted flower bed … only to meet the scornful, chittery mirth of two squirrels. Plunging thieving paws into the soil, they devoured bulbs in two bites. All my loving efforts had morphed into a Golden Corral breakfast buffet for the little bandits.
Something inside me snapped. I dashed out to the flower bed, yelling and swinging a hoe like a Mr. MacGregor samurai. “Hi-yah!”
The squirrels escaped unhurt, laughing themselves silly.
Rush hour drivers zooming past also enjoyed the show.
Why did they laugh? Just because I still wore my nightgown …
One year, though, I outwitted the squirrels, planting several dozen bulbs in a different bed. These actually sprouted the following spring, formed big buds, and bloomed in a glorious, colorful, display.
For two days. Then deer devoured every last one.
Not my neighbor’s beautiful bevy of tulips.
Only mine. Not content to sabotage my efforts, they have even forged alliances with sneaky fauna.
Will I ever tiptoe through my own tulips?
Sure.
When I talk Hubby into moving to the Himalayas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.