Have you made a bucket list?
I haven’t. Unlike many, I have yet to set goals I hope to reach during my lifetime.
Lists demand thought. Planning. Strikethroughs. Checkmarks.
(Yawn) Sloth — er, contentment — is so much more relaxing.
So is staying in a rut, retort alpha personalities.
All right, all right. To inspire my grandchildren, I suppose I should aspire to higher objectives than counting dust bunnies.
After all, an enormous, fascinating world awaits me. Places to go. Things to do. Possibilities swirl through my brain like flocks of starlings. How can I choose a few among thousands of flapping, chirping alternatives?
Finally, I settle on a first step: I will decide what not to include on my bucket list.
- First, I will never aspire to bungee jump from Taylor University’s water tower. Easy enough. I hate heights and would not aspire to bungee jump from my piano stool. Unlike my insane sister, who leaped from a plane with a parachute and a handsome instructor, I aspire not to tempt God or gravity.
- I will never run for President. I would spend 90 percent of my term trying to elude the Secret Service. Who wants their President to live in a dumpster? A bad deal for everyone.
- I will not brush with eggplant-flavored toothpaste. Or one that tastes like dill pickles. Or licorice — especially black licorice.
- I do not plan to train as a snake milker. Ever.
- I will never embrace a low carb diet. Life without spaghetti? Pancakes? Home-baked bread? Surely, you jest.
- Nor am I obsessed with memorizing all 49 vice-presidents.
- I will never — and no one else had better — line up Metallica to sing “Happy Birthday” to me.
- For obscure reasons, many wish to run with the bulls in Spain. Should this mad urge to sprint with bovines overtake me, I can always run with cows in Indiana.
- I have not set my sights on obtaining Tom Brady’s autograph. Nor will I ever.
- Though my father enjoyed fried grasshoppers, and the adolescent son of my husband’s medical partner devoured a large, live bug before our eyes, I do not share their appetites for insects — dead or alive. No culinary, entomologic experiments for me.
- I will never don skinny jeans. You’re welcome.
- A second visit to England hovers in my mind as a for-real bucket-list item. However, I probably will not enter the Worm Charming Contest in Willaston. There, hundreds of participants of all ages not only jab with pitchforks, but sing, play drums, ukuleles and clarinets to bring squirmy little friends to the surface. Record: 567 worms. And no, I am not making this up.
- Sorry to disappoint, but you will not see me drive in a Nascar race. A Walmart parking lot provides sufficient excitement.
- I will never run a marathon in stilettos.
- Though I am a botanical fan, I refuse to cultivate Venus flytraps. Plants with teeth give me the willies.
- Nor will I kiss a frog. I like kissing my husband too much. Besides, he’s already a prince.
- Would anyone dream of living in Drewsey, Oregon? My parents pioneered a church in the tiny desert town, once known as “Gouge Eye.” My family and I visited my father and mother, attempting to honor them, as Scripture requires. However, a place where vigilantes, raging brush fires and step-out-the-door-and-squish-300-grasshoppers plagues can flourish simultaneously should be removed from the map.
I will never aspire to:
- Roller blade down Mount Rainier.
- Chase tornadoes. I also prefer they do not chase me.
- Join the Chocolate Haters of America.
- Finally, though I savor grits as much as my Louisiana relatives, I will never include the World Grits Festival (St. George, North Carolina) in vacation plans. I definitely will not enter the Rolling in the Grits Contest, in which a contestant weighs, then hops into a kiddie pool filled with 27 cases of grits. The goal: to load up with as many as possible, filling pockets, even loading baggy clothes with the gooey, sticky Southern favorite. One champion emerged from the kiddie pool 66 pounds heavier! That alone is enough to convince me it does not belong on my bucket list.
Yes, this exercise only cuts my bucket list choices from a gazillion to a billion, but hey, it is a beginning.
And (yawn) so relaxing …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.