Zechariah, John the Baptist’s father, is often omitted from Christmas stories. He definitely was not movie material.
First, Zechariah was an old guy – which, unless the star is Santa Claus, automatically eliminates him from the credits. Worse, his wife, Elizabeth, was old. Any aging leading lady can tell you the exciting roles do not happen then. But what really knocked them out of stardom was the fact they were righteous. Zechariah was (gasp!) a priest with no past. He and Elizabeth had stayed married forever. Totally boring.
Definitely not lives that would bring big box office returns.
One negative note soured their days: they could not have children. During that era, regardless of the couple’s pure hearts or perfect Sunday school attendance, that was considered a huge black mark. God obviously knew something no one else did, so family and neighbors voted Zechariah and Elizabeth off the Righteous Planet. Or, at least, deducted spiritual brownie points from their totals.
In a movie, that community snub would have turned the couple into rebels. Zechariah and Elizabeth would have started their own DINC (double-income-no-children) cult, staged protests, spray-painted synagogues, and let the world know they did not feel safe in such a hateful, bigoted society.
Instead, Zechariah and Elizabeth continued to love and serve God and their community. For decades.
Hey, I told you they were boring.
But God decided to insert a little drama into their lives. Lots of drama, actually. He sent Gabriel, an angel, to disrupt Zechariah’s serving God in the temple.
God sent Gabriel. Not just any Clarence attempting to earn his wings. An angel who, 500 years before, had discussed cosmic visions with the prophet Daniel. Now God kept him busy taking messages to Mary, and then Zechariah, about … babies.
Perhaps Gabriel wondered if he had been demoted. Until he grasped the impact of these infants, One of whom would save humankind.
Gabriel told Zechariah God had heard his prayer and would give him and Elizabeth a son. Like the Old Testament prophet, Elijah, John would turn Israel back to God and prepare His people for the arrival of Jesus.
Zechariah, however, was a practical sort. He pointed out to the angel – as if God hadn’t already figured this out – that he and Elizabeth were way beyond childbearing age. That for some time, they had been members of AARP, whose insurance did not cover obstetric expenses.
Zechariah said what I would have said: “How will I know this?”
A 500-year-old angel’s message seemed insufficient.
So, Gabriel told Zechariah he would be mute until John was born.
Before this past month, when a non-COVID bug first stole my voice, I never had considered what Zechariah’s nonvoluntary vow of silence meant.
He could not cheat, as I do, and croak an occasional “Not that way! Do it my way!” to my spouse.
No, Zechariah could not speak a word. His communication was reduced to using signs or, perhaps, drawing pictures. Upon returning home, he had to explain this whole scenario to his wife without words, as she, like most women during that era, probably was not literate.
Now that might have made an interesting movie scene. Especially as the elderly couple’s romantic life probably had slowed down considerably.
No doubt, Elizabeth asked, “What kind of church service did you go to, anyway?”
It was the beginning of nine months of playing endless games of charades and Pictionary with her, their family, and friends.
Do you think Zechariah had plenty of time to think? To ponder the angel’s message?
And to whoop with silent gladness as his elderly wife’s silhouette swelled with their longed-for child?
By the time baby John was born, Zechariah was so full of joy that when his voice was restored, he burst forth, not with anger and frustration, but with praise. God was sending the Messiah to bless His people with salvation – and Zechariah’s own baby boy would herald that event that would change the history of the world, of the very cosmos.
Now, that would make an awesome movie.
Plus, Zechariah, during those maddening, close-mouthed months, had learned a great deal.
As for me – like John the Baptist’s father, maybe this Christmas season is a time to shut up, listen and learn, too?
And anticipate great things God has in mind for the future.
