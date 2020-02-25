CONVERSE – This month has seen its share of marquee home games for the Oak Hill boys’ basketball team.
First was a now 14-win Lapel them, followed by Blackford - who showcased the state's leading scorer in Luke Brown and then another ranked Class 2A team in Tipton.
So, it was only fitting that Indiana senior All-State candidate and Indiana Wesleyan signee Tayson Parker brought a 16-win Northwestern squad to town on a snowy Tuesday evening.
Confident in salvaging a split in those four matchups, the Golden Eagles once again led in the final quarter, but just couldn’t make enough plays, suffering a heartbreaking 49-45 setback.
“When you look at some of these games we’ve played, I just feel like I have to do a better job of putting the kids in position to finish these games out,” a disappointed Oak Hill coach Kevin Renbarger said. “When it comes to the adjustments that need to be made, I feel like I failed them tonight.”
For the Tigers, it was an uphill fight most of the night.
In the opening quarter, Golden Eagle center Tristen Hayes was unstoppable. He used his burly 6-foot-5 frame to go on a personal 7-0 run in just over a minute, pushing the Oak Hill advantage to a double-digits (13-2) with 2:45 remaining.
“It was kind of a gut check,” Tigers coach Jim Gish commented. “We came out and laid an egg like that the first quarter. There was a lot of battling to do to come back and make a game of it. The Hayes kid is a load inside. We had to figure some things out.”
For the third time in the opening half, Oak Hill matched its largest lead of 12-points (23-11) when Ryan Pederson banked in a 10-foot jumper.
Northwestern would turn three Golden Eagle turnovers into seven-consecutive points during a stretch in which they outscored Oak Hill 13-4 to close the half and draw within 27-24.
“We got really loose with a lot of things we wanted to do,” Renbarger said, after his team committed eight first-half turnovers. “I feel like we got comfortable with the idea of making passes we knew weren’t going to be there.”
Oak Hill shot a blistering 8-of-10, in the opening quarter and were still at 60% (12-of-20) at the half. Meanwhile, the Tigers were a dismal 9-of-28 from the field and just 2-of-12 from long distance.
A seesaw third quarter featured four ties and three lead changes. Parker provided the Tigers with their first lead of the night with a hesitation move on the baseline that resulted in a lay in and a 31-29 lead at the 5:45 mark.
However, the final lead change of the quarter was a result of a Clay McCorkle strip and steal of Parker. With the clock winding down, he raced down the court for a running 3-pointer from well beyond the line that banked in for a 39-38 edge.
“That felt good, especially after they came back and took the lead from us,” said McCorkle, who led Oak Hill with 12 points. “I was able to find a way to put it in.”
Neither team could pull away in the final frame either. In fact, the lead would trade hands three more times and was never more than four points.
McCorkle provided the Golden Eagles with their last lead when he rebounded his own missed shot and was fouled on his put back attempt. He would convert just one of two free throws for a 43-42 margin with three minutes to play.
Parker forced a tie less than a minute later when he made just one of his free throws. Following a wide-open missed 3-pointer by Oak Hill, Nathan Bennett banked in an off-balance 15-footer for a 45-43 Tiger lead with just 1:16 remaining.
Unforeseen fourth quarter shooting woes cost the Golden Eagles with just two makes in 12 attempts.
“The shot selection that we took wasn’t the ones we were getting in the first half,” noted Renbarger, whose team was an efficient 17-of-28 before the final eight minutes. “Some of it had to do with the defense they were playing.”
Ethan Kinney would convert two free throws that stretched the Northwestern advantage to four (47-43). Oak Hill freshman Landon Biegel added a bucket to trim it back down to two (47-45), but Parker would seal the victory with the final two free throws.
“We start out games really well and get big leads, then we kind of back off and let teams back in it.” McCorkle said. “We just have to start finding a way to get over the hump in big games.”
Oak Hill’s defense forced Parker to struggle from the floor, connecting on just 7-of-20 attempts (1-7, 3’s), but he still managed to post a game-high 18 points.
“Tayson is such a key player on the opposition scouting report,” Gish said. “They are really going to commit a lot of defensive effort to him. Other guys have to do little things for us to have success.”
The Golden Eagles (12-9), have won six of their last nine and still appear to be peaking heading towards next week’s tournament. They finish the regular season by hosting Northfield on Friday for senior night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.