Norma J. Johnson, 91, of Zanesville, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
A Memorial service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Zanesville Community Church of God, 11984 Marzane Rd., Zanesville, Indiana. with Pastor Steve Whetstone officiating.
Interment will take place at a later date at the Hoverstock Cemetery in Zanesville.
Memorial donations can be made out to the Zanesville Community Church of God, sent in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.
