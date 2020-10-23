Norma G. Williams, 90, of Huntington, passed away October 21, 2020.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm Monday, October 26, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Rev. Raymond Scribner officiating. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will be in Andrews Riverside Cemetery in Andrews.
Preferred memorials may be made in memory of Norma to the choice of the Donor, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN, 46750.
