MARION — On Tuesday, March 8, some of the best young musicians in the area will gather together for a special performance as the Grant County Public High School Honor Band.
The public is invited to come out and enjoy this special performance, set for 7 p.m. Tuesday on the main stage at the Walton Performing Arts Center at Marion High School, 750 W. 26th St. Admission is free!
