August 3, 2020, marks the third annual National Ernie Pyle Day, in remembrance of the celebrated war correspondent and Hoosier journalist. In 2018, Senator Young co-authored a resolution with former Senator Donnelly establishing August 3rd, Pyle’s Birthday, as National Ernie Pyle Day.
“Ernie Pyle’s renowned career reporting during World War II demonstrates the work ethic of Hoosiers and the dedication of Americans in commemorating our military,” said Senator Young. “I am honored to celebrate this important Hoosier and his lasting contributions to our state and nation.”
